JPMorgan says “Oui” about expansion in Paris after Brexit money

A JP Morgan Chase Bank sign can be seen outside its headquarters in Manhattan, New York, on November 13, 2017.

PARIS, January 30 / PRNewswire / – JPMorgan Chase & Co is the youngest investment bank to expand its Paris hub and move to the French capital following the UK’s exit from the European Union as part of its plans to move some services from London has opened.

JPMorgan would have spoken out against moving in Paris in 2016, the French executive told Reuters, but the government’s reforms in the area of ​​labor law and taxes made the company review its stance.

The US bank plans to buy a building in downtown Paris from French BNP Paribas in the coming years, which will house up to 450 employees so that it can continue working in the EU as soon as the current unrestricted two-way Direct access between Great Britain and the bloc will take place at the end of December after a Brexit transition phase.

The expansion is expected to make the French capital, which currently has 260 employees, its second largest base in Europe after London, which has 10,000 employees, JPMorgan said.

There are currently 600 employees in Luxembourg and 450 in Frankfurt.

The bank will initially transfer sales teams, followed by trading employees, depending on when the UK fully exits the European Union, Kyril Courboin, CEO of JPMorgan in France, told Reuters.

“Paris will be the second pole for our market activities in Europe,” he said. “London will continue to be number one as we only carry out euro activities.”

He declined to disclose the purchase price for the new building, which is near JPMorgan’s existing Paris office on the prestigious Place Vendome.

The move is part of a broader trend in which banks are relocating selected activities to Eurozone cities before Brexit, without questioning London’s dominance as Europe’s main financial center.

According to the French finance lobby Paris Europlace, major international banks and investors could relocate around 4,000 jobs to Paris. Data from “Choose Paris Region” would be used to help international companies establish themselves in Paris. “In addition to the recent announcements from American banks … Asian investors from Hong Kong and Singapore are reaffirming their desire to step up their activities in Europe, particularly Paris,” said Arnaud de Bresson, CEO of Paris Europlace, told Reuters.

Wells Fargo, which currently has three vacancies in Paris, announced in October that it had chosen the city as the European center for post-Brexit trading activities.

Bank of America is also planning to move more than 400 jobs to a new office in central Paris.

An Elysee official said JPMorgan was one of several large banks that had considered moving to Paris without naming others, and left open the possibility that more jobs would be relocated to the City of Lights.

JPMorgan’s purchase of the building was announced yesterday as part of the Choose France initiative, an annual investment event launched by President Emmanuel Macron to lure business leaders to France on their way to the World Economic Forum in Davos every January. – Reuters