JPMorgan targets smaller companies in Japan

JPMorgan Chase is launching a new initiative in Japan that, according to a Financial Post report, is actively vying for mid-sized business.

Japan is the newest market in Asia, with US banks moving in and challenging local businesses.

JPMorgan has reportedly met with potential customers and added staff to its new group of corporate banks and specialized industries (CCBSI), a unit of its commercial bank that works with medium-sized companies and their global subsidiaries.

The team will consist of four people, followed by a similar team that started in India. The move illustrates the bank’s international goals.

“Global companies need global skills with local expertise,” said Andrew Kresse, head of corporate banking and specialty banking. “As a global bank, we can grow with them.”

JPMorgan has commissioned Shotaro Akita to manage the CCBSI division with the country’s commercial bank. Akita previously worked at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. for 12 years, where he dealt with mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Akita will work with Toshiyuki Okuyama and Masato Sato, two senior bankers, and a man named Hideki Hiramatsu, who will be responsible for financial management. Hiramatsu comes to JPMorgan from Standard Chartered Bank’s Tokyo Branch, while Sato and Okuyama come from JPMorgan.

The unit will be primarily responsible for risk management and global cash management, providing advice and services in the areas of foreign credit, trading and treasury.

In other JPMorgan news, the banking institution has created a $ 100 billion funding arm to help the United Nations (UN).

“By defining suitable transactions and anticipating their impact, we can help attract much-needed private investments to developing countries,” said Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan Chase and CEO of Corporate & Investment Bank. “Our goal is to increase engagement with customers and investors interested in financing critical projects and transactions in emerging markets.”

