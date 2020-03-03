[JPMorgan tests U.S. virus prepare with thousands functioning from dwelling: Bloomberg News]



(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co is asking countless numbers of U.S. staff to function from household as it tests a contingency approach for closing domestic places of work really should the coronavirus distribute, Bloomberg Information described on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. financial institution by property has asked about 10% of employees throughout its client lender to perform remotely as part of the plan’s resiliency tests, which has been code-named “Project Kennedy”, the report reported, citing resources acquainted with the make a difference. (https://bloom.bg/39mSUy1)

The lender thinks screening the work-from-property plan on a sampling of staff across companies at the buyer lender can ensure kinks are labored out just before the system demands to be rolled out broadly in the party of a pandemic, according to the report.

Massive U.S. banking companies have been rolling out contingency strategies to respond to the world-wide virus outbreak — demanding some employees to do the job from residence, utilizing travel limits and chatting to regulators about opportunity stresses.

Previous 7 days on Thursday, JPMorgan instructed workforce it was limiting all but important intercontinental operate vacation due to the ongoing unfold of the virus.

JPMorgan did not quickly react to a Reuters ask for for comment.

