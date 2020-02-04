JR East is testing the app on the infamous Saikyo line, which shares reports from train drivers

The East Japan Railway Co. announced on Tuesday that it will test a smartphone app to exchange reports of train drivers on its Saikyo line, who are notorious for the frequency of such incidents.

Around 25 passengers take part in the first phase of the app test, which takes place on weekdays between Shinjuku station in Tokyo and Omiya station in neighboring Saitama Prefecture, including employees of JR East from Late this month to mid-March.

During the test, the participants report suspected groping to the train driver using the smartphone app. The latter then makes announcements on the train to inform the other passengers of the reports by indicating the vehicle in which the misconduct is taking place.

JR East will later interview passengers to see if they feel uncomfortable with the announcements of grabs.

The second test phase will be conducted in June or later with around 100 volunteers. You will be asked to report on the app when you are groping. The reports will be announced by the train attendant.