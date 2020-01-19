JTBC has confirmed the broadcast of a new pre-product drama described as the 2nd “SKY Castle”

A star cast and intriguing plot have been revealed for a new JTBC drama!

On January 18, OSEN reported that “Graceful Friends” (literal title) was picked up by JTBC to be broadcast as an upcoming drama Friday-Saturday as an extension of “Itaewon Class” and “World of Married Couples” (literal title) ).

As a pre-produced drama that has already finished filming, viewers can expect a high-quality series this summer.

“Graceful Friends” is a mysterious drama of a murder that takes place in a new city inhabited by married couples in their forties and follows the story of a group of middle-aged men after their peaceful daily life is disrupted . This unique story has already aroused the enthusiasm of viewers by comparing it to the very popular SKY Castle series from JTBC in 2018.

Earlier this month, Song Yoon Ah shared photos from the cast, including Yoon Joo Sang, Kim Sung Oh, Han Da Gam, Bae Soo Bin, Lee In Hye, Kim Hye Eun and Jung Suk Yong. She also expressed gratitude to her co-stars, with whom she toured for five months, and gave fans a glimpse into their chemistry.

“Graceful Friends” is directed by director (PD) Song Hyun Wook whose past works include “Marriage, Not Dating”, “Another Oh Hae Young”, “Introvvert Boss” and “Beauty Inside”.

Are you excited for this new drama?

In the meantime, start watching “SKY Castle” with the English subtitles below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?