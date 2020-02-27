[jubilee-line-reside:-casualty-on-tracks-suspends-london-underground-line]

The Jubilee line has been suspended soon after reports of a casualty on the monitor in the East London segment of the line.

The incident is considered to have transpired at Canning Town station, with the original trains not halting at the station this afternoon (Thursday, February 27).

London Underground has now verified there is a casualty on the tracks between Stratford and North Greenwich station.

Jubilee line tweeted: “No support concerning Stratford and North Greenwich although unexpected emergency providers deal with with a casualty on the monitor.”

We are awaiting info from paramedics and law enforcement about the crisis reaction.

Stick to the dwell weblog under for the latest updates on the incident and the person’s problem.

If you have details you can share, be sure to connect with 0208 293 2526 or e-mail [email protected]