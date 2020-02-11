JUCO signer Colin O’Brien will be participating in the Wyoming National Sports Competition this spring

LARAMIE – There is no shortage of bottlenecks in Wyoming’s squad.

The Cowboys lose native Casper Josh Harshman, their main receiver this season, but second Nate Weinman and red shirt newcomer Jackson Marcotte will be back after being part of the rotation this season. Treyton Welch played eight games as a complete newbie, and UW signed another tough end with newcomer Nick Miles in December as part of his 2020 recruitment class.

But in their pro-style offense – one that religiously and sometimes still uses tight ends and full-backs – there is no such thing as the cowboys who have too many.

“We try to compensate for this by using what we call 12 employees (one going back, two tight ends) quite often to have two different types at times,” said UW coach Craig Bohl.

Therefore, UW not only wanted to end its 2020 class during the traditional contract signing, but also considered it a necessity. Bohl and his coaching staff went to junior college and found Colin O’Brien, who signed after a season at Saddleback (California) College with the Cowboys.

Wyoming meets urgent needs with definitive additions to the 2020 recruitment class

OBrien was ranked number 7 on the junior tight-end list in 247Sports’ composite ranking, despite having only received seven passes for 62 yards for the gauchos this season. But the 6-foot-5, 230-pound O’Brien has all of the physical characteristics for the position, as well as a sporting background that also appealed to the cowboys.

O’Brien is a quarterback who has spent part of his career at Mission Viejo High in California. The close end of the Seattle Seahawks Jacob Hollister and Austin Fort-born Gillette, who signed as a vacant free agent with the Denver Broncos last year, were both high school quarterbacks before changing positions.

“Colin was originally a quarterback that made the transition to a close end for us,” said Ian McGrew, director of UW recruitment. “What we particularly noticed at Colin was its size, its sportiness and its obvious advantage as a football player. We think it has a bright future and the sky is the limit. “

O’Brien is a mid-year broadcast and one of two signatories to complete spring training as an early bird. It will allow him to start the competition early, where UW only has nine joint receptions under Marcotte, Weinman and Welch.

Harshman ended this season with 20 receptions for 264 meters. He also tied for team leadership with two touchdown catches. O’Brien, who has three years to go, could find himself on the field sooner rather than later, as UW uses a variety of tight-end formations.

It adds size to a position that offers a lot of variety in this department. Marcotte and Weinman are both 6-6 or larger, while Welch and Sheridan, born Parker Christensen, who redshirted this season, are the shortest of the group with 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. Miles is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds.

“We always try to find some guys who are on the move and physically able to block a defensive end at the point of attack,” said Bohl. “So you’re looking for a couple of different combinations. We feel like he has the ability to run, but he’ll be a big, big, strong guy for sure.”

But just because O’Brien wasn’t specifically targeted at junior college doesn’t mean he’s unable to take Harshman as the main recipient of the cowboys. Other Football Bowl Subdivision teams thought that he could also fill this role. Boise State offered a grant to O’Brien, while Arizona State, UNLV, Colorado State, and UMass showed interest during the hiring process.

But it is UW that will soon see how versatile O’Brien’s skills are.

“The reason why he didn’t have many catches (at Saddleback) was that he was on a team of 10 people. They didn’t operate very closely,” said Bohl. “But he’s an excellent player and he was really had some great options out there. We are happy to have him. “

Meet Wyoming Football 2020 Recruitment Class

Follow the UW Athletics Beat Writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.