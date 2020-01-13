Judas Priest and Soundgarden nominated in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote

Loading...

Judas Priest and Soundgarden have reached the fan mood of The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

They are on the last shortlist of five, along with the Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar and The Doobie Brothers, where the ballot represents one vote for each artist, which is added to the other voices of the music industry.

Judas Priest has issued a statement to thank fans for casting their vote, with the 2020 class announced on January 15.

Priester says: “A huge metal thanks to our Priest family for diligently voting and defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020.

“We have achieved the top five votes from fans and have stayed there because of your love and support. Whatever the outcome, we are blessed with the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal! “

The Dave Matthews Band topped fan votes, collecting 1,005,657 votes, with Benatar (882,207), The Doobie Brothers (784,729), Soundgarden (722,931) and Judas Priest (675,434) completing the top five.

Fans have cast a total of 8,251,235 votes, the full results of which are available below.

The induction ceremony of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 takes place on May 2, 2020 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 fan vote: Final ranking

1. Dave Matthews Band: 1,005,657 votes

2. Pat Benatar: 882,207 votes

3. The Doobie Brothers: 784,729 votes

4. Soundgarden: 722,931 votes

5. Judas Priest: 675,434 votes

6. Whitney Houston: 593,374 votes

7. Depeche Mode: 563612 votes

8. Thin Lizzy: 556,476 votes

9. Motorhead: 512,918 votes

10. Todd Rundgren: 440,898 votes

11. Nine inch nails: 380,869 votes

12. T.Rex: 365,290 votes

13. The Notorious B.I.G.: 275,892 votes

14. Rufus with Chaka Khan: 166,596 votes

15. Kft work: 163,667 votes

16. MC5: 160,685 votes