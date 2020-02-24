judas-priest-announce-fifty-major-metallic-yrs-us-tour

Judas Priest have introduced a 24-day US tour for later this year. The tour, underneath the banner ’50 Significant Metal Years’, will kick off in Oxon Hill, MD. on September nine, and climax on Oct 17 at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas, NV.

Support on the tour will arrive from Swedish electricity metallic heroes Sabaton.

“Judas Priest are primed and all set to supply the products with our 50 Significant Metallic Years’ anniversary celebration stage clearly show magnificent,” say the band. “Executing a blistering cross segment of songs from our lives in steel, we cannot wait to raise horns with you yet again at this after-in-a-metal-life span party.”

The dates arrive two weeks right after the band’s European tour was announced. The European dates commence in Helsinki, Finland on May possibly 30, and complete in Tilburg, Netherlands on July 28. The band also headline Bloodstock Pageant in Burton-On-Trent, British isles on August 9.

Earlier this month Priest guitarist Riche Faulkner revealed that the band had started off operate on their nineteenth album, and previous guitarist KK Downing announced his new band, KK’s Priest.

May 30: Helsinki Jäähalli, Finland



Jun 08: Kiev Палац Спорту, Ukraine



Jun 10: Kraków Mystic Pageant, Poland



Jun 13: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden



Jun 16: Stavanger DNB Arena, Norway



Jun 24: Oberhausen König Pilsener Arena, Germany



Jun 25: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany



Jun 27: Villafranca di Verona Castello Scaligero, Italy



Jun 29: Munich Die Kulturhalle, Germany



Jul 02: Barcelona Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain



Jul 07: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland



Jul 08: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany



Jul 09: Vizovice Masters of Rock, Czech Republic



Jul 10: Halle Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel, Germany



Jul 21: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania



Jul 24: Bratislava NTC – Národné Tenisové Centrum, Slovakia



Jul 25: Klam Clam dwell, Austria



Jul 28: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands



Aug 09: Burton-On-Trent Bloodstock Festival, Uk



Sep 09: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD



Sep 11: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY



Sep 12: Ledyard Foxwoods Casino Arena, CT



Sep 14: Philadelphia The Mann Heart, PA



Sep 15: Newark Prudential Heart, NJ



Sep 17: Charlotte PNC New music Pavilion, NC



Sep 18: Orlando Central Florida Honest – Rebel Rock Fest, FL



Sep 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI



Sep 23: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI



Sep 24: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH



Sep 26: Chicago Rosemont Theatre, IL



Sep 27: Minneapolis The Armory, MN



Sep 29: Milwaukee Miller Significant Everyday living Theatre, WI



Sep 30: St Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO



Oct 02: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, Alright



Oct 03: Dallas Pavilion at Toyota Songs Manufacturing facility, TX



Oct 05: Austin HEB Heart, TX



Oct 06: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX



Oct 08: Albuquerque Vacation resort and On line casino, NM



Oct 09: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO



Oct 11: Salt Lake Town Vivint Sensible Household Arena, UT



Oct 13: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ



Oct 15: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA



Oct 17: Las Vegas Zappos Theatre at World Hollywood, NV