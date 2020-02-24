[JUDAS PRIEST Announces ’50 Major Metal Many years Tour’ 2020]

Just one of major metal’s all-time greats, JUDAS PRIEST will celebrate its 50th anniversary this calendar year with a entire world tour coming to the U.S. in the slide. The “50 Weighty Metal Several years Tour” will also aspect SABATON as openers and is currently being fueled by the maximum-charting album of PRIEST‘s vocation, “Firepower”, which peaked at No. five on the Billboard 200.

“JUDAS PRIEST are primed and all set to supply the merchandise with our ’50 Hefty Metal Years’ anniversary celebration stage clearly show spectacular,” the band stated in a statement. “Carrying out a blistering cross area of tracks from our life in metallic — we cannot wait to increase horns with you again at this at the time-in-a-steel-life time occasion.”

Confirmed tour dates:

Sep. 09 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM Nationwide Harbor

Sep. 11 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

Sep. 12 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods On line casino Arena

Sep. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Heart

Sep. 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Middle

Sep. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Tunes Pavilion

Sep. 18 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Good – Rebel Rock Fest

Sep. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Sep. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Sep. 24 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

Sep. 26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Sep. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Sep. 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Sep. 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Oct. 02 – Oklahoma Town, Ok @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Songs Manufacturing facility

Oct. 05 – Austin, TX @ HEB Heart

Oct. 06 – San Antonio, TX @Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Vacation resort and Casino

Oct. 09 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake Town, UT @ Vivint Clever House Arena

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theatre at Earth Hollywood

JUDAS PRIEST associates Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner not long ago commenced the official songwriting periods for the band’s abide by-up to “Firepower” album. Launched in March 2018, “Firepower” was the 2nd LP to aspect the 40-calendar year-old Faulkner, who was chosen to fill the void left by founding guitarist K.K. Downing subsequent his exit in 2011.

Final month, Faulkner mentioned that he experienced “a ton of suggestions” for PRIEST‘s following disc. He included: “We just have to get collectively and see what steel magic we can generate”

“Firepower” entered the Billboard 200 chart at position No. five, making it PRIEST‘s maximum-charting album at any time. “Redeemer Of Souls” debuted and peaked at No. 6, whilst 2008’s “Nostradamus” landed at No. 11 and 2005’s “Angel Of Retribution” arrived in at No. 13.

“Firepower” moved 49,000 equal album units in very first 7 days of launch. Of that sum, 48,000 have been in conventional album income, just shy of the 54,000 copies bought by “Angel Of Retribution” in that album’s first 7 days. The “Firepower” chart place was bolstered by revenue generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer in affiliation with the band’s spring 2018 North American tour.

Throughout the pond, “Firepower” landed at position No. five on the U.K. album chart. It marked the band’s optimum position, and very first time in the Best 10, due to the fact “British Steel” attained No. four in 1980. Elsewhere, “Firepower” also became PRIEST‘s to start with-ever No. one in Sweden.

“Firepower” was recorded by British producer Andy Sneap, the band’s longtime collaborator Tom Allom and engineer Mike Exeter (BLACK SABBATH). The cover artwork for “Firepower” was created by the Chilean/Italian artist Claudio Bergamin.

Halford a short while ago told Goldmine that PRIEST “experienced one particular of the strongest ordeals at any time with the ‘Firepower’ record.” He described: “Just when you assume you have not just completed it all, seen it all and had it all, you go into the studio with this good producer mix that we’ve never known, and the fantastic audio that Richie introduced into the blend following he initially variety of embedded himself and grown all through ‘Redeemer Of Souls’. By the time we ended up at ‘Firepower’, it really jelled and he understood what he necessary to do. ‘Redeemer’ was continue to a method of discovery for him. With ‘Firepower’, he was extra attuned and acclimatized to it.”

Rob continued: “The common attitude and atmosphere was a bit like how we went in to producing ‘Painkiller’, which was an crucial report to make for lots of good reasons. The way that ‘Painkiller’ was equipped to seriously refine and determine this band, I think we came to the identical sort of area once more with the songs from ‘Firepower’. And this far on, that was just a great, excellent time for the band — it can be seriously lifted us in many methods. As a result, the prospect of generating the abide by-up to ‘Firepower’ is seriously intriguing. I haven’t a clue wherever we’re going to go with it, but as much as the prospect in the feeling of definitely seeking to make an additional sturdy, significant file goes, you know, observe out — the PRIEST will definitely be back. [Laughs]”