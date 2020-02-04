Judas Priest has started working on their new album

Judas Priest has officially started working on their new album.

Guitarist Richie Faulkner tweets a picture of himself together with singer Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton in an unnamed studio, who wrote: “Giving birth to new metal babies. #Judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grandmaster Tipton and the MG RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel. “

The untitled new album is the successor of 2018’s acclaimed Firepower. Although Tipton has officially stopped touring with the metal legends after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he is apparently still engaged in songwriting.

Judas Priest was recently suppressed by the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. The band missed recording, despite the fact that it was on the shortlist in the fan mood. It is the second time that they have been excluded, even though they have been eligible since 1999.

The decision was criticized by Richie Faulkner, who called it “a total joke.”

Faulkner responded to a fan on Twitter who was stunned by the final selection, and replied: “Isn’t it logical, right? That’s why the Rock Hall has no credibility for me and has never had it.”

He went on to say: “I’ve said it before, but making music for 50 years and still traveling the world for the best fans in the world is the biggest award I can think of.

“These settings are based on what these guys have helped create and not being included is a total joke. I have spoken.

“If you want to call it the Rock Hall, you have to start with a healthy basis of rock – in all its forms – to build on. The founding brothers and sisters who have created and developed our beloved music style and have contributed to its evolution. What does it mean differently? “

Judas Priest, who was also nominated in 2017, will start their 50th anniversary in Helsinki on May 30 and will complete the first series of shows with a header at the British Bloodstock festival on August 9.

They will then travel with Ozzy Osbourne through the UK and Europe on his re-scheduled dates.

