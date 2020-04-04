Judas Priest Singer Rob Halford Shares Meme Of Him Posing As ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Unique

Rob Halford has shared a new meme of himself as “Tiger King” star Joe Unique.

The JUDAS PRIEST frontman took to his Twitter to article the humorous photograph of himself posing as Joe — previous owner of an exotic animal park in the United States — sporting a mullet and an unbuttoned, loud-patterned shirt future to a tiger.

Halford wrote in an accompanying concept: “stay risk-free and preserve washing them paws maniacs #heavymetal #ink #tattoo #cat #catsofinstagram #tiger #king #me #memes #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe #appreciate #loved ones #close friends #followers #1 #environment #peace @andysneap”

Unique, whose genuine title is authentic name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is the star of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”, which follows his lifestyle and alleged crimes. The docuseries has been explained as “portion do the job of real criminal offense, component graphic mother nature documentary, and aspect trashy actuality present,” and has lent by itself to viral times on Twitter, Instagram, offering new viewers jokes aplenty to join with.

Joe is now serving a 22-calendar year sentence for 17 counts of animal cruelty, as properly as trying to employ the service of a hitman to kill his archenemy, Carole Baskin, a well known animal rights activist.

According to CNET, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Insanity” remained the No. 1 most-watched exhibit on Netflix on Wednesday and the filmmakers have explained they have enough footage for a abide by-up.



