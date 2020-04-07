Judas Priest’s Rob Halford many thanks NHS employees: “You are angels”

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has despatched a message of many thanks to NHS employees who are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire of the British isles is currently in lockdown in a bid to preserve lives and protect the NHS – and Halford has voiced his admiration for the perform that’s currently being accomplished in hospitals up and down the state.

He suggests: “All of us in Judas Priest want to deliver out big, huge love to our brilliant NHS. You men are angels. Thank you so a lot for hunting immediately after us by way of this COVID-19 disaster – and thank you for aiding so numerous of us recuperate and do all the outstanding get the job done that is affiliated with this pandemic.

“It’s terrible, isn’t really it? But it can be this sort of a relief to know that we have you lovely people accomplishing the wonderful items you do for us and helping the Uk get again on its toes. So, thank you. Oh, yeah… maintain listening to weighty steel!”

More than the previous two weeks, folks across the United kingdom have taken to their doorsteps and home windows to clap and demonstrate their support for NHS team and other important personnel, who are keeping the nation heading amid the countrywide lockdown.

Judas Priest lately announced strategies for a 50th anniversary tour and experienced earlier described that get the job done on a new studio album was below way.

The band will also head out on the street with Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours 2 run of displays later on in the yr. Priest will also headline the UK’s Bloodstock pageant in August.

Message of many thanks for our care staff from Judas Priest pic.twitter.com/MflQ9gEscSApril 6, 2020