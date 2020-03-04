jude-bellingham-transfer:-borussia-dortmund-to-make-birmingham-wonderkind-their-document-signing-this-summer-time,-inspite-of-manchester-united,-chelsea-and-liverpool-curiosity

Jude Bellingham appears set to transfer to Borussia Dortmund when the summer months transfer window opens, experiences declare.

The Birmingham wonderkid, who has performed 34 game titles this season at the tender age of 16, has been touted for a large-money move because breaking on to the scene at St Andrew’s.

Getty Visuals – Getty Bellingham has scored four goals this period in 34 appearances – he has attained rave assessments

Manchester United were being rumoured to be eyeing a £50million offer in the course of the January transfer window, although Chelsea and Liverpool’s curiosity has also been claimed.

Even so, it seems Bellingham will move abroad this summer with Borussia Dortmund ‘to make him their record signing’.

In accordance to Activity Bild, BVB are closing in on the £31m (€35m) signing of Bellingham, which surpasses the Germans’ former record transfer of Mats Hummels, who returned to the Westfalenstadion from Bayern Munich last summer months for £27m (€31m).

Dortmund, the report provides, are ‘very significantly in advance in the race’ for Bellingham regardless of the interest from Premier League giants Male United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Bellingham is absolutely tempted by Dortmund specified their excellent keep track of file of acquiring youth players into elite stars.

Jadon Sancho is the clear instance, as he has develop into one of Europe’s ideal attackers because leaving Person City’s academy for Germany in 2017.

Erling Haaland joined BVB in January and has continued his outstanding scoring variety, though 17-calendar year-previous American midfielder Giovanni Reyna – who is suitable to engage in for the Three Lions as he was born in England although his father, Claudio, performed for Sunderland – is also catching the eye.

Despite presently generating 34 appearances this marketing campaign, Bellingham is established to be rested by Birmingham around the coming weeks.

Head mentor Pep Clotet claims the teenager is getting to be ‘fatigued’ in his debut qualified season with a spell on the sidelines staying utilised to be certain he does not burn out.