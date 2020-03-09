Jude Bellingham visits Man Utd training camp as Birmingham midfielder watches summer football news move – News

% MINIFYHTML30177e2996d7643720df872e792844d611%

The 16-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and in Europe; United made a £ 30m bid for Bellingham in January

By James Cooper

Jude Bellingham has made 32 appearances in the Blues Championship this season

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has been at Manchester United’s Carrington training camp as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to sign the 16-year-old this summer. Sky sports news You can confirm

United have been monitoring teenage progress with the Blues for some time now and they look forward to bringing him to Old Trafford.

Bellingham was accompanied by his parents and the visit came in the wake of the Manchester derby on Sunday, which featured new club recruits Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in Solskjaer’s 2-0 win.

Birmingham have given permission for the Bellingham Academy graduate to meet with interested clubs, and United hope Monday’s discussions will put them ahead of a follow-up group, which includes Borussia Dortmund, in the race for signing midfielder.

United made an offer raising eyebrows of more than £ 30m for the Blues midfielder from frame to frame during the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to take Bellingham to Old Trafford

The Championship club are not commenting on Bellingham’s visit to United’s training camp.

The Stourbridge-born youngster made his England U15 debut with just 13 years and is regarded as one of the most interesting emerging talents in Europe.

Bellingham became the youngest player in Birmingham in August 2019 and has scored four goals, and has made three assists in 32 Championship appearances this season.

In January, Blues coach Pep Clotet admitted he was not sure if Bellingham would stay at the club, in the interest of United.

