Jude Law prepares Blake Lively for revenge in “The Rhythm Section” (VIDEO) before show business

LOS ANGELES, January 22 – Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming action thriller The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Based on Mark Burnell’s novel, the film revolves around Stephanie Patrick (played by Lively), who seeks revenge for those who staged a plane crash that killed her family.

The film also features Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey and Tawfeek Barhom.

The film’s synopsis is: “Blake Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on the path to self-destruction, after her family was tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to take revenge on those responsible and find her own salvation. “

The rhythm section will be released in the United States on January 31.

