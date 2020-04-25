Judge admits government violates protection of immigrant children during pandemic

A federal judge overseeing the 1997 court settlement governing the care of children of immigrants under U.S. government orders Friday to order the Trump administration to quickly release minors from immigration detention. I have confirmed again that I have violated the long-standing agreement.

Judge Dorsey of the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles said U.S. immigration customs enforcement to detain immigrant families with children and refugee resettlement offices to protect unaccompanied minors settle flores during coronavirus I have found that it violates a pandemic for obvious reasons.

Over the years, through various administrations, Gee has discovered that the government has violated elements of reconciliation, primarily the requirement to free immigrant children from custody without “unnecessary delay.” However, Friday’s order takes into account the risks faced by immigrants in detention in the midst of a deadly global pandemic. In another order last month, Gee called immigrant detention centers “a hotbed of infectious disease.”

This order applies to approximately 2,100 unaccompanied minors under ORR protection and 342 children detained with their families in three ICE family detention centers.

Through Friday’s orders, Gee has sponsored both ICE and U.S. refugee agencies for children who care for children who are not at risk of flight without risking themselves or others. I demanded that I release it as quickly and safely as possible. ” She banned authorities from using certain justifications to continue detaining minors.

Gee said US refugee agencies cannot prevent the release of sponsored children. They had previously been in Mexico with a family under the Immigration Protection Protocol and have pending lawsuits related to the program. Due to government policy, unaccompanied minors are not allowed to participate in the program, so some parents who returned to Mexico under MPP policy sent their children to seek asylum alone on the southern border of the United States. I am.

On the other hand, the ICE has settled families with children because of their name in federal lawsuits, or because of the fact that immigration judges or authorities are awaiting a decision to determine their credible fear screening. There is no justification for not releasing it. Asylum process.

Gee is also a US refugee agency to temporarily exempt the fingerprint requirement of unrelated adults seeking to sponsor some relatives, distant relatives, and unaccompanied minors. Ordered. The corona virus shelter installation order is still valid, but authorities can release minors to these sponsors without fingerprints, as long as the background check does not show a red light. The sponsor must also agree to submit the fingerprint “as soon as possible”.

Friday’s order comes from a lawyer involved in decades of Flores lawsuits requesting the government to promptly release all sponsored children. This week, lawyers said the need for minor release was particularly urgent, as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout institutions for detained immigrants.

At least 59 immigrant children in ORR-supervised facilities in New York, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania have been tested for coronavirus positivity, according to the latest official counts. ICE hasn’t reported cases in three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania, but as of Friday, at least 317 adults in detention had coronavirus test results and employees in direct detention. We have confirmed 35 cases.

Mr. Gee said that ICE “has achieved some credit” by “leaving the” late and early response “and” promptly responding to the pandemic “as a result of a lawsuit filed by a child lawyer. It was She also said that ICE appreciated the release of dozens of families in the last few weeks. However, lawyers said they fell short of the agency’s “optimistic picture of implementation” in the coronavirus guidelines of the authorities, through direct reports from detained immigrants.

Peter Shay, one of the two lawyers who filed the first lawsuit to settle the Flores agreement, praised Friday’s order.

“I think Judge’s order would accelerate the release of accompanying and unaccompanied minors as the judge made it very clear that the government’s current policies were in violation of the settlement. “Shay told CBS News.

ORR and ICE officials did not respond to requests for comment on Friday’s order.

. [TagsToTranslate] immigration