Judge approves $ 26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

(CNBC) – A US district judge ruled Tuesday morning in favor of a $ 26 billion deal to merge Sprint with T-Mobile, removing one of the last hurdles.

Although the deal still cannot be finalized until the California Public Utilities Commission approves the transaction, Tuesday’s decision culminated in a multi-year court between Sprint and T-Mobile, which have made several attempts over the years. years to merge, but have abandoned their plans for fear of regulatory review.

Attorneys General of New York, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and from Washington, DC, initially initiated legal action to block the agreement after approval by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

The states had argued that the combination of US carriers # 3 and # 4 would limit competition and lead to higher prices for consumers. The companies had argued that their merger would help them compete with the best players AT&T and Verizon and advance efforts to build a 5G network nationwide.

In his decision tabled Tuesday, Judge Victor Marrero wrote: “The resulting impasse leaves the Court with sufficiently impartial and objective ground on which to base itself to base a solid forecast of the likely competitive effects of a merger.”

The judge set out three points on which the court rejected the objections of the states to the merger. First, he said, they failed to convince the court that the merged party “would engage in anti-competitive behavior which, soon after the merger, will directly or indirectly lead to higher prices or inferior quality for wireless telecommunications services ”.

Second, the court rejected the fact that Sprint would be able to continue to operate effectively as a competitor of wireless services without the merger.

“The Court is therefore strongly convinced that Sprint has no long-term sustainable competitive strategy and will in fact cease to be a true national operator (mobile network operator),” said the decision.

And finally, the court rejected the states’ argument that Dish Network “would not enter the wireless market as a viable competitor and would not honor its commitments to build a national wireless network”. The agreement called for Dish to act as a new wireless player based on agreements with the DOJ and the FCC.

In a statement following the decision, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who helped lead the state campaign, said states “strongly disagree with this decision and will continue to fight the kind of mega-mergers harmful to consumers that our antitrust laws were designed to prevent. “She called the decision a” loss “to Americans dependent on wireless networks and said the states would consider their options, including a potential appeal.

“From the start, this merger focused on massive corporate profits above all else, and despite the companies’ false claims, this agreement will endanger wireless subscribers where it hurts most: their wallets,” said said James.

California attorney general Xavier Becerra, who also led state efforts, said in a statement: “Our fight to oppose this merger sends a strong message: even in the face of strong opposition, we will not hesitate to defend consumers who deserve choice and fair prices. We will stay on the competition side against mega-mergers, every time. And our coalition is ready to fight as long as necessary to protect innovation and competitive costs. “

T-Mobile and Sprint executives claimed victory with the judge’s decision.

“We can finally focus on the final steps to complete this merger!” Said T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a statement.

T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to certain concessions to the government before the agencies approved the deal. The companies have told the FCC that they will deploy a 5G network covering 97% of the American population within three years of entering into the agreement. Sprint also agreed to sell Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and other prepaid phone companies, as well as part of its wireless spectrum, to Dish for $ 5 billion before obtaining approval from the Department of Justice.

FCC President Ajit Pai said in a statement that he was “satisfied” with the court’s decision and that the merger “would help bridge the digital divide and secure US leadership in 5G”, calling it ” “great victory for American consumers”.

If approved by the California commission, the deal would create a new wireless competitor to Dish, which has been trying for years to become a supplier, spending billions on the airwaves it has stored. Dish will instead focus its efforts on building a 5G network covering 20% ​​of the country by June 2022 and 70% of the American population by June 2023.

Legere announced last year that he would step down and be replaced by President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert.