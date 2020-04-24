Judge Completes Planned Aerial Surveillance Test in Baltimore

On Friday, a federal judge cleared a planned pilot program by the Baltimore Police Department to use a camera mounted on an airplane to consistently monitor the city for six months.

Baltimore U.S. District Court Judge Richard Bennett urged grassroots think tanks and local activists to prevent the program from leaving, claiming that it violates their amended Section 1 and Section 4 rights. did. Currently, the ministry is expecting the first flight next week.

“The US Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals have long supported the use of far more intrusive warrant-free surveillance techniques than the [Aerial Research] program,” Bennett denied plaintiffs on page 34. The provisional injunction written in the opinion.

In a six-month pilot program, up to three camera-equipped planes collect images of the city once per second, and police investigate murder, non-lethal shooting, armed robbery, and carjacking. I will help you. In good weather, the aircraft will fly at least 40 hours a week, covering about 90% of the city.

As violent crime continues in Maryland’s largest city in the midst of a global epidemic, police defended the plan as an opportunity to test tactics to combat crime. The charity fund covers the cost of the program.

Over the last five years, more than 300 people have died in Baltimore. As of Friday morning, 85 people would die in 2020, a draw compared to the same period last year. The area also decreased by 21 compared to the same period last year and this year aggregated 170 non-lethal shots.

This technology was secretly tested in Baltimore in 2016. Residents and senior city officials were unaware of police-approved tests until the media revealed.

Earlier this month, think tanks and activists filed a federal suit and abandoned retries. They claim that the program violates people’s rational expectations of mobility regarding travel, resulting in indiscriminate searches without warrants, hindering their right to get together.

The American Civil Liberties on behalf of the plaintiffs will appeal the verdict on this allegation.

“It is tragic that the city’s long-term reluctance to address the root causes of Baltimore police failure and crime has led to the decision here to impose the farthest mass surveillance program in American history. “If the candidacy is granted, this decision would regret the city and the country,” said David Loker, senior staff attorney at ACLU, Maryland.

The department and its contractors say the camera resolution is limited to 1 pixel per person or vehicle and each is represented as a single dot on the image. This resolution cannot identify race, gender, clothing, vehicle license plate, color, make or model.

Bennett noted that tracking the movement of “these points” requires a lot of work, and gaps in the images make it impossible to track people for days.

“This limited form of aerial surveillance does not constitute an” investigation “under the Fourth Amendment, nor does it impose any burden on the First Amendment speech activity,” Bennett wrote. “In a city plagued by violent crime and calls for police protection, the court hates stopping the AIR program at an” extraordinary “stage before it begins. “

Under an agreement between police and contractor Persistent Surveillance Systems, analysts will use images collected by planes and data from city-level street-level cameras, license plate readers, and gunshot detection systems. Identify criminal suspects and their associates.

In a statement after the ruling was announced, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, “I use all legal and moral tools to unacceptable levels of violence that often surround the most marginalized communities. Is serious about dealing with. ” “During this pilot phase, the program will be scrutinized and will remain cautiously optimistic about its potential. Ultimately, the data will help the department’s potential tools to resolve and reduce violent crime. Demonstrates the effectiveness of this technology as

An Ohio-based contractor will fly the plane and hire analysts.

Laura and John Arnold, Texas billionaire nonprofit organizations, pay for planes, pilots, hangar space, and analysts. The couple also paid for the first test.

