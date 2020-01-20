Judge Decides KHSD Cannot Disclose Personal Records of Former Lieutenant Who Investigated District Use of Police Database

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 10:14 a.m. PST / Updated: Jan 20, 2020 / 10:21 a.m. PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Superior Court judge ruled that the Kern School District could not disclose the personal records of a former lieutenant of the district police department, as there were no “findings durable ”against him and he had not been able to file an administrative appeal.

The decision marks a victory for Jerald Wyatt because the judge found that the former lieutenant’s personal files should not be released to the media, who had requested files on district police officers who were under the jurisdiction of an transparency of the police adopted a year ago.

Wyatt e-mailed the following statement: “I was not surprised by the judge’s decision because he was faithful to his initial decision, which followed the rule of law. I am convinced, along with my co-complainants, that the remaining truths of our case will be revealed during our next civil trial, and the district administrators and police officers involved will be held accountable for their actions. ”

KHSD spokesperson Erin Briscoe said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

Wyatt’s district trial is part of a larger problem – and another multi-party trial – in which Wyatt alleges that administrators and others created a hostile work environment after an investigation by him and other agents of the KHSD revealed thousands of illegal searches for California Law Application Telecommunications System Database (CLETS).

CLETS provides access to rap sheets, warrants, arrests and vehicle information. During the investigation, it was determined that the district was investigating employees, job seekers, students, parents and sports competitors.

The investigation began in 2015 and, when completed, was turned over to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyatt and Gilbert Valdez, two officers assigned by former KHSD police chief Joseph Lopeteguy to investigate the alleged misuse of CLETS, said the district retaliated against them by establishing secret files, including threatening physical violence and denying employment opportunities.

David Edmiston, the former acting KHSD chief of police, did not plead a wiretapping charge in 2016 as part of the case for secretly recording a conversation with one of his officers. He had faced four counts of eavesdropping, and the only charge he pleaded was ultimately dismissed after being out of trouble for a year.

The trial involving Lopeteguy, Wyatt and Chavez against the district is scheduled for its next hearing on March 16.