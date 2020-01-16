Judge denies destroying murder convictions of the man who claims he has been tortured by the police

A man from Chicago who said he was forced to confess two murders after being beaten by Chicago investigators, was denied his attempt to cancel his convictions on Thursday.

In a powerfully 57-page order, Cook County Judge William Hooks said that George Anderson claimed that he was kicked, beaten and beaten with a stick by Area 3 investigators who worked under disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge was a “failed attempt to paint himself as a victim of police torture in Chicago.”

Anderson was found guilty of the murder of 11-year-old Jeremiah Miggins in August 1991 and pleaded guilty of killing 14-year-old Kathryn Myles two months earlier. Anderson’s lawyers said that his confessions, on consecutive days in police custody after his arrest for the Miggins murder, were the result of assault by CPD detectives mentioned in multiple police violence cases.

Reading from his Thursday order, Hooks pointed out that Anderson had not provided medical evidence to show that he was beaten, and compared his claims with a passerby who witnessed a bus accident and then claims to have been an injured passenger.

“It’s different because there are dozens of legitimate African-American torture victims of shameful federal criminal Jon Burge and some of his colleagues,” Hooks said. “Anderson has wrongly claimed to have driven the Burge torture bus and he knows it.”

Anderson sat impassively and stared at the carpet in front of him while Hooks read his oder. Beside him, his lawyer, David Owens, bent over and stroked his forehead.

Anderson’s lawyers had pointed to the history of allegations of abuse filed against detectives confessing Anderson, including veteran CPD Det. Kenneth Boudreau, who came up during a hearing last February and categorically denied that he had abused Anderson or another suspect.

Owens promised to appeal against the ruling of Hooks, who, according to him, misread the evidence in the case.

Hooks granted a new trial to Jackie Wilson in 2018 who claimed that he had been tortured by Burge and his crew of Area 2 detectives and was forced to admit that he was involved in the 1982 Chicago William Fahey and Richard O police killings “Brien.

Owens said that Anderson amply made his claims before the allegations of abuse against Burge and his subordinates were known, and said the investigators involved in Anderson’s confessions had a “long and legendary history” of torture.

“George Anderson has been claiming since 1991 … the idea that George Anderson is someone who is coming or jumping on the bandwagon after the fact is false,” Owens said. “We look forward to proving it on appeal.”

Burge was fired from CPD in 1993. In 2011, he was sentenced to four years in prison for lying about the abuse of criminal suspects. Burge died in 2018.