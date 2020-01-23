Judge denies Joey Kramer the right to play with Aerosmith at Grammys

Joey Kramer will no longer participate in his Aerosmith band members for the group’s two shows this weekend after a judge in Massachusetts blocked his efforts.

Earlier this week it was reported that the drummer had filed a lawsuit against his band members, claiming he had been frozen from the group after being removed from the Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residence last year after a minor injury.

Kramer claimed that when he was fully fit and ready to report to Aerosmith again at the end of 2019, he was asked to audition again and show that he could play at “an appropriate level”, with the band responding to a Kramer’s statement to say that he “had not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band for the past six months, he said.”

And with Aerosmith on MusiCares Person Of The Year on Friday night and Sunday night performances at the Grammy Awards, Kramer had hoped that his legal move would open the door for his return.

On Wednesday at the Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts, Supreme Court Mark Gildea denied Kramer’s breach of contract and said in his statement: “Given that Kramer has not played with the band for six months and the lack of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course that is sufficient to protect the business interests of the band. “

Kramer reports that he is “very disappointed” by the court’s decision, but says he respects the decision.

He adds: “I knew that bringing a lawsuit was a bit of a struggle, since the company documents do not refer to a trial for a band member who returns from an injury or illness. However, the band waited until January 15 to tell me they didn’t let me play at the awards this week.

“I can hold my head knowing that I have done the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the success of the band that I have spent most of my life helping to build.

“The truth speaks for itself. Since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physiotherapy to heal, the band did not offer to rehearse with me once. That’s a fact.

“I also got the full practice schedule on January 18 and flew to Los Angeles the next day to rehearse and have lots of text messages and emails stating that the band can’t wait for my return. That’s a fact. “

Kramer’s efforts to rejoin Aerosmith for rehearsals in LA were confirmed by TMZ, who shared a video in which the drummer was denied access to the venue by two guards. View the clip below.

Kramer continues: “The band’s offer to let me participate in MusiCares and Grammy celebrations this week only for red carpet photo ops is appreciated; however, with a fill-in drummer playing on stage during two events in honor of our collective musical contributions, it is extremely painful to me. I am a professional musician who would like to return to my rightful place at Aerosmith.

“I want to thank my fans for the incredible outpouring of support and for sharing my goal of taking my place on stage as one of the five founders of Aerosmith and continuing to play the music I love “

Kramer’s drum technology John Douglas has been behind the set for recent Aerosmith shows and is expected to be with the band for their two weekend performances.

In their original statement in response to the Kramer trial, Aerosmith Kramer called their “brother” and added: “His well-being is of the utmost importance to us. However, for the past six months he has not been emotionally and physically able to the band, they say.

“We missed him and encouraged him to join us again to play many times, but apparently he didn’t feel ready for that. Joey has now waited until the last minute to accept our invitation, while unfortunately we do not have time for necessary rehearsals during the Grammy week.

“We would hurt him, ourselves and our fans to make him play without enough time to prepare and rehearse. Complete this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammy with total contempt for what our limited window is to prepare us to perform these important events.

“Unfortunately, given his decisions, he cannot perform, but we have of course invited him to be with us for both the Grammy and our MusiCares honor.

“We are much more connected than our time on stage.”

Aerosmith is recognized at the MusiCares ceremony for “significant philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.”