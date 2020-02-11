Judge Gives T-Mobile $ 26.5 Billion Sprint Merger Green Light

NEW YORK – Federal judge removed major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $ 26.5 billion takeover of Sprint because it rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills.

Although the deal still needs a few more approvals, T-Mobile plans to close on April 1.

Once this happens, the number of large wireless carriers in the United States will drop from four to three. T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers because it would become a tougher competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T. The deal would also create a new, smaller competitor as satellite TV company Dish commits to building a next-generation 5G cellular network.

A group of state attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that having one less telephone company would cost billions of dollars in higher bills. Consumer Reports said the remaining three companies would have less incentive to compete in price and quality.

Judge Victor Marrero said Tuesday that companies’ insistence that the deal would cut prices and state insistence that the deal would raise prices “essentially vanish.” Instead, it chose to build on what wireless leaders have done in the past and what they are committed to doing in a rapidly changing industry in the future.

T-Mobile has pushed user-friendly changes in recent years such as restoring unlimited data plans. Marrero said he found T-Mobile executives credible at the trial by promising to continue to aggressively compete with AT&T and Verizon.

The judge also agreed with the companies that Sprint “best struggles to equalize water” as a standalone company and would not last as a national wireless competitor. He also said he was confident that the side deal between the Department of Justice and Dish, which makes the satellite TV provider a new wireless company, would reduce the threat to competition.

Marrero’s decision comes after the Justice Ministry has already approved the deal. Another judge has yet to approve the Dish settlement, a process that is generally simple but has taken longer than expected. A California utility board must also approve the agreement.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James, one of the lead attorneys general in the case, said her office was considering an appeal. She said Tuesday’s decision “marks a loss for all Americans who depend on their cell phones for work, caring for family members and communicating with friends.”

Gigi Sohn, a member of the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said that while consumers are often promised the benefits of mergers, “what they have every time are corporate giants” who can raise prices and destroy competition.

Sprint shares jumped $ 3.51, or 73%, to $ 8.31 in morning trading after the release of the decision. T-Mobile shares rose $ 8.72, or 10%, to $ 93.25

T-Mobile launched its offer for Sprint in 2018, after being rejected by Obama-era regulators. T-Mobile CEO John Legere saw the election of President Donald Trump and his appointed regulators as a good opportunity to try to combine again, according to the evidence gathered during the trial.

T-Mobile, which had promised not to raise prices for three years, repeated previous arguments that T-Mobile and Sprint combined would be able to build a better 5G network – a priority for the Trump administration – that either company could not do it alone.

In its decision, Marrero said that even if Sprint and T-Mobile will provide 5G service without the combination, their stand-alone networks would have more limited reach and take more time to build.

The deal got the green light from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, thanks to an unusual commitment to create a new wireless player at Dish. T-Mobile has agreed to sell millions of prepaid customers from Sprint to Dish. T-Mobile must also lease its network to Dish while its emerging rival has built its own. Dish is also needed to build a 5G network over the next few years.

Dish co-founder Charlie Ergen said in a statement that the move would accelerate his ability to deploy 5G and that his growth as a new competitor would result in “lower prices, more choice and more innovation for consumers “.

The states had stated that Dish was not certain to succeed as a wireless company and was much smaller than Sprint, and the resulting wireless market would be even worse for consumers.

Dish has spent about $ 21 billion over a decade to purchase wireless spectrum, airwaves for data and calls, although Dish has done little with it. Analysts have long been skeptical of whether Dish intended to build its own network or sell the spectrum to others. Dish now faces up to $ 2.2 billion in fines if it fails to create a 5G network that will serve 70% of the country by 2023.

Some analysts have said that Dish has potential as a viable competitor, but the big question is when. Even if it meets the deadline imposed by the government in 2023, it still will not reach as many potential customers as Sprint’s current generation 4G network.

George Slover, Senior Policy Advisor for Consumer Reports, said Sprint was an established carrier with a history of stimulating competition, while Dish is an unproven newcomer who will need to build its mobile network and services from from zero.

The coalition of state attorneys general who brought the case was led by New York and California and was joined by Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District from Columbia.

