Judge Gives T-Mobile $ 26.5 Billion Sprint Merger Green Light

NEW YORK – Federal judge removed major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $ 26.5 billion takeover of Sprint because it rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills.

Although the deal still needs a few more approvals, T-Mobile plans to close on April 1.

Once this happens, the number of large wireless carriers in the United States will drop from four to three. T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers because it would become a tougher competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T.

But a group of state attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that having one less telephone company would cost billions of US dollars higher bills. Consumer Reports said the other three carriers would have less incentive to compete in price and quality.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled on Tuesday that most antitrust litigation ended in “competing crystal balls” which “did little to shed light on the way forward to resolve the dispute”. In the end, Marrero said he was not convinced that the deal would result in higher prices or lower quality for the industry, as the states insist.

He said the states were right to say that Sprint and T-Mobile would both provide 5G service without the combination, but their argument did not recognize that the 5G networks of stand-alone companies would be more limited in scope and take more time to develop.

Marrero’s decision comes after the Justice Ministry has already approved the deal. As part of an agreement with the Department of Justice, T-Mobile has agreed to help create a new, smaller wireless competitor in satellite TV company Dish.

Another judge has yet to approve the settlement, a process that is generally simple but has taken longer than expected. A California utility board must also approve the agreement.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James, one of the lead attorneys general in the case, said her office was considering an appeal. She said Tuesday’s decision “marks a loss for all Americans who depend on their cell phones for work, caring for family members and communicating with friends.”

Gigi Sohn, a member of the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said that while consumers are often promised the benefits of mergers, “what they have left over are corporate giants who can boost price at will, use their power of control to destroy competition and

new voices and bypass regulatory and legislative processes. “

T-Mobile launched its offer for Sprint in 2018, after being rejected by Obama-era regulators. T-Mobile CEO John Legere saw the election of President Donald Trump and his appointed regulators as a good opportunity to try to combine again, according to the evidence gathered during the trial.

T-Mobile, which has promised not to raise prices for three years, defended its deal as being good for the competition. He repeated previous arguments that T-Mobile and Sprint combined will be able to build a better next-generation 5G cellular network – a priority for the Trump administration – than either.

the company could do it alone.

The deal got the green light from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, thanks to an unusual commitment to create a new wireless player at Dish. T-Mobile has agreed to sell millions of prepaid customers from Sprint to Dish, a satellite television company

customer base. T-Mobile must also lease its network to Dish while its emerging rival has built its own. Dish is also needed to build a 5G network over the next few years.

DISH co-founder Charlie Ergen said in a statement on Tuesday that the move would accelerate his ability to deploy 5G and that his growth as a new competitor would bring “lower prices, more choice and more consumer innovation. “

The states had stated that Dish was not certain to succeed as a wireless company and was much smaller than Sprint, and the resulting wireless market would be even worse for consumers.

Dish has spent about $ 21 billion over a decade to purchase wireless spectrum, airwaves for data and calls, although Dish has done little with it. Analysts have long been skeptical of whether Dish intended to build its own network or sell the spectrum to others. Now Dish is facing

$ 2.2 billion in fines if it fails to create a 5G network that will serve 70% of the country by 2023.

Some analysts have said that Dish has potential as a viable competitor, but the big question is when. Even if it meets the deadline imposed by the government in 2023, it still will not reach as many potential customers as Sprint’s current generation 4G network.

In the decision, Marrero said he did not think Sprint would be a “strong competitor” as an independent business. And he didn’t agree that Dish wouldn’t be a viable competitor or live up to its commitments to build a national wireless network.

