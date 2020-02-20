[Judge Jackson Tore Apart Roger Stone Right before Sentencing: ‘Insecure Person’ Who ‘Craves’ Interest]

Kay Koch
Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped into Roger Stone in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse Wednesday, blasting the political filthy trickster as an “insecure person” who “craves” notice.

Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced by Jackson on Thursday to three many years and four months in prison.

“At his main, Mr. Stone is an insecure individual who craves and recklessly pursues interest,” Jackson explained of Stone, according to reports, when she spoke prior to doling out the sentence. Stone frequently violated a gag get imposed on him by the court docket.

The choose continued to blast Stone, stating he was “prosecuted for covering up for the president,” introducing praise for the jurors in the circumstance who served “with integrity underneath tough conditions.”

“The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence need to transcend social gathering,” she reportedly stated.

As Stone still left the courthouse next his sentencing, he was swarmed by reporters. He didn’t communicate, but entered a black SUV with a grin.