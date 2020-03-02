judge-judy-finishes-immediately-after-season-25

CBS

The verdict is in: the common television display of the court docket, Judge Judy, is ending just after its next 25th season.

Choose Judith Sheindlin, the star of the present, declared the news in Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

"Perfectly, I have experienced a 25-12 months marriage with CBS, and it has been prosperous," said the choose of the tv courtroom. Ellen Degeneres. "Upcoming 12 months will be our 25th year, silver anniversary and CBS, I consider they felt they preferred to optimally use the reps of my display. Because now they have 25 years of reps. So, what they determined to do was market a few of several years of repetitions. "

However, it seems that this will not be the very last time lovers see Sheindlin on their Tv set screens.

"But I am not worn out," he ongoing, "so Judy Justice will appear out a yr later. "

Sheindlin described that admirers will nevertheless be able to enjoy "all new,quot episodes of Decide Judy in the 2020-2021 year.

"The upcoming two yrs you really should be capable to capture all the reps that CBS has marketed to the stations that are now transporting JudyY Judy Justice will go elsewhere, "he said." Is not it entertaining?