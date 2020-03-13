Judge Nukes Trump Protecting American Workers from Outsourcing

A judge has cleared the Trump administration’s minimal limitations on many Indian companies that import college graduates from India to fill the jobs needed for young U.S. graduates.

“A recent federal policy cannot be enforced for employers who place H-1B guest workers at third-party jobs,” according to a March 11 report in Bloomberg law.

Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of the United States District Court of the District of Columbia, on Tuesday, ruled that a February policy note on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not go through a proper decision-making procedure and that the interpretation of the “employer-employee relationship” agency. the requirement is incompatible with its regulation.

The lawsuit was filed by the ITServe Alliance, a group in Texas industry. Most of the indigenous members of the group import Indian visitor workers who rent to established “third party” American companies, often in cooperation with larger Indian companies, such as Infosys or Tata.

This outsourcing business has flourished despite strong evidence that some Indian companies violate laws designed to protect Americans from discrimination.

Administration officials adopted the H-1B protection rules in a simple “policy note”, but declined to make them formal regulations. Officials work for the administration of President Donald Trump in the White House Office of Management and Budget and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

“USCIS is currently reviewing the court’s decision, and no further comment is provided at this time,” an official told Breitbart News.

“It’s amazing to know the impact on American workers, and the president and his administrators don’t try,” said one technology graduate. “It’s a great joke and it has always been. They have done nothing to stop any of these things, not even the fruit that weighs little.”

The decision is a threat to Trump because he torments his 2016 election promise to millions of U.S. college graduates who would end using H-1B as a cheap job program. “I will forever use H-1B as a cheap labor program and set an absolute requirement for hiring American workers first,” he said in March 2016.

“They will be able to appeal, otherwise nothing will happen,” John Miano told the Immigration Reform Law Institute. It continued:

I don’t think they are trying hard to write (formal) regulations. If they had wanted to, they would have already done so.

You have to get the boys to reach a higher point to decrease, and the people who have elected Trump no longer have access to Trump. He received information from people struggling to defeat him. We can’t wait for President Trump to know these things.

The judge’s decision allows the “human resources” and purchasing departments of many US companies, banks and insurance companies to freely delegate procurement decisions to various companies in India, despite extensive evidence of discrimination against them. India vs. American Graduates.

American companies are contracted by US companies to import foreign contractors through the H-1B, H4EAD, Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs. Imported workers are prepared to accept low wages, mistreatment of managers, and even the need to retrain their managers, according to Breitbart News American and Indian graduates.

Many Indian graduates accept the Indian-style workplace rules because Indian managers implement the green card award which is invaluable to Indian employees, their spouses and children, and to their elderly parents.

Across the country, about a million imported Indian graduates are completing the jobs (full-time or contract) that are needed by American graduates trying to raise their salaries, buy houses and grow families.

Government data show that one million Indian contract workers have white collar jobs in technology, banking, health, etc.

Indian recruitment ignores many EEOC laws and is expanding amid the media silence and silence.

There are no limits on the number of foreign graduates allowed to work in the United States, mainly because there are no limits on the award of work permits through the CPT and OPT program. In 2018, for example, about 350,000 foreigners received work permits through the OPT program.

House Democrats and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) are enacting a law (S.386) that would offer citizenship to many more Indians if they take the place of American graduate workers.

The judge cited the language of Congress when he removed USCIS identification protections for U.S. graduates, Miano said.

The protections restrained the widespread business of importing H-1Bs and renting them out for any task that appeared in the computer business. He said that the staffing companies managed by India can hire cheap workers in India, and then hire them at established companies at cheap prices, he said. This outsourcing means that American companies have sharply reduced the direct recruitment of American graduates, and have greatly reduced them in the labor market.

The protections denied H-1B workers outsourcing companies unless those firms displayed the required H-1Bs for specific, full-time described jobs, not for hire in the general job market as long as they ‘open a job, Miano said. This protection was a problem for subcontractor companies, as many of their H-1Bs are “on the bench” as they wait unproductively between contract jobs.

But the judge “basically says (USCIS) that he cannot have an unproductive time as unemployment,” said Miano. “She says Congress required people to pay (H-1B salaries) when they are not productive and that Mans Congres recognizes that H-1Bs can be low-productive, so USCIS must allow the” business model ” to rent H-1B to other companies.

“The impact is huge in the fields of computer science and engineering … In some years, we import more H-1B workers for engineering than we do for engineering jobs,” he said.

“The H-1B program aims to replace Americans with cheaper foreign workers,” said Miano, adding:

This is. No other description matches the one enacted by Congress, however, but the media still persists, with this damning idea, that it is designed to provide more skilled workers. This notion is a typical lobbyist tactic: they take a peat and call it pink, and most American media outlets call it pink if politicians, especially Democrats, say that it is a rose.

The DoJ / EEOC does nothing, as the United States and India do American jobs for the first H1B group, leaving Americans for careers, homes, and families.

