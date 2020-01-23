Judge opens preliminary hearing in Golden State Killer case – KGET 17

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 5:40 PM PST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 9:14 PM PST

Joseph James DeAngelo, suspected of being the Golden State Killer, appears before the Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Justice Steve White of the Sacramento County Superior Court has ordered a hearing preliminary for DeAngelo starting May 12. 2020. (AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – A Californian judge scheduled a hearing in May to decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to go to court against a man suspected of being the famous “Golden State Killer” who escaped capture for decades.

Sacramento County Superior Court judge Steve White ordered that the preliminary hearing for Joseph James DeAngelo begins on May 12.

It was more than two years after investigators said new DNA techniques had linked the former policeman to at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in California in the 1970s and 1980s.

The rapist entered the couples’ suburban homes at night, binding the man and piling dishes on their backs. He would threaten to kill the two victims if he heard the plaques fall while he raped the woman.

Defense lawyers have argued in court records that they need another year to sort through the 250,000 pieces of evidence submitted by prosecutors. Prosecutors have said they expect to call 150 witnesses over eight to 10 weeks, The Sacramento Bee reported.

White said he had to take into account the fact that witnesses and victims are aging.

“I want to make the point that there can be no case too large to be tried,” said White, applauding the victims seated in the courtroom when he set the date.

A man in the hearing shouted “Amen” when a prosecutor said that the victims of aging rapes deserved to progress, the Bee reported.

“Given the number of charges in this case, the number of discoveries is extraordinary,” wrote public defenders Alice Michel and Joseph Cress to request the postponement. “If forced to set a preliminary hearing date at this time, the defense will not be able to provide competent and effective representation to Mr. DeAngelo.”

Prosecutor Thien Ho replied that DeAngelo, 75, is responsible for the volume of charges.

“It was the accused who decided to embark on a crime wave that spanned 10 counties,” said Ho.

Some witnesses are now between 80 and 90 years old, he told the judge, and an investigator from Santa Barbara recently died of cancer in the 1970s.

Prosecutors from Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Orange and Ventura counties said in April they would ask for the death penalty if DeAngelo was convicted, making their announcement shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions as long as that he is governor.