Judge orders Chicago Police Department to transfer 48 years of files on alleged misconduct by officers

A Cook County judge gives the Chicago police station until the end of the year to translate nearly five decades of previously unreleased files regarding allegations of misconduct by officers.

The order was issued Friday in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the city filed by Charles Green, who served more than two decades in prison after being convicted of a four-fold murder on the West Side in the 198

In 2015, six years after his release, Green filed a FOIA request with the city requesting copies of all closed records of complaints from 1967 to 2015. The request was made, said Green’s lawyer, “to ask him to to help discover evidence of his innocence and to preserve and distribute proof of innocence to unlawfully convicted others. “

Judge Alison Conlon ordered the CPD to produce all files to Green by the end of 2020, noting that the CPD had “intentionally and intentionally failed to comply” with the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Jared Kosoglad, Green’s lawyer, said the files would be published continuously on the website of the Invisible Institute. The Invisible Institute had previously published the names of officers accused of misconduct, as well as a brief description of the allegations and whether any discipline was applied.

The Conlon order is likely to provide the clearest picture of alleged misconduct by Chicago police officers and how those cases are investigated and assessed.

“The order threatens to expose decades of police corruption and other skeletons from CPD’s closet, prevents the city from spending millions of taxpayer dollars to keep police misconduct secret, and makes patterns of police misconduct easily available to the public “That will inform the ongoing public debate about how to control police,” Kosoglad said in a statement.

Representatives of the city and CPD did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Friday.

Martin Preib, Second Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, said in an email to the Sun Times that the judge’s verdict was “Great news for Loevy lap dogs like you,” a reference to Loevy & Loevy, a civil rights law firm that often pulls the fire of the police union.