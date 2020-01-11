Judge Orders Google To Hand Over Jussie Smollett Data

Loading...

Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo (Getty Images)

Just when I forget the saga of former Empire star Jussie Smollett, another thing happens that makes me go “Oh. Right. It happened.”

CBS News reports Chicago judge signed two search warrants ordering Google to hand over one year’s worth of data linked to Smollett’s Gmail account as well as “all location data and usage information from GoogleMapsTimeline “. A special prosecutor was appointed in June to find out why the charges against Alien: Covenant and the Mighty Ducks were dropped. Oh yeah, he was in The Mighty Ducks.

If you didn’t know it last January, Smollett, who is both black and openly gay, alleged that a group of men approached him on his way home from his apartment. According to him, they called him several racist and homophobic insults, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. While the police were investigating the case, they concluded that he had organized the attack with the help of brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osudairo. He was charged with 16 counts of crime, and then somehow by the grace of God and Annalize Keating, those same charges were dropped.

As you can imagine, the police and white America were crazy about it. They demanded that he pay the city $ 130,000 for overtime, file court documents challenging his lawyers’ physical condition, and even made a full episode of Law and Order: SVU about the incident. What I learned here is that if there is one thing white people cannot live with, it is the legal system that treats a rich black man exactly like a rich white man.

Smollett lost his Empire job last year and essentially lost any career opportunity, at least in the near future. Recently, at Christmas, he donated $ 10,000 as well as toys and clothing to the Flint KIDS program. He seems to be moving away from this whole business, I really hope the poor white souls in Chicago can do the same.

.