Judge Orders Release of Unacceptable “Apprentice” Tapes

A federal court in Manhattan has asked Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM) to release unexpected material from The Celebrity Apprentice, which includes the President Donald Trump when he was still a host of NBC.

During a teleconference in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge Lorna G. Schofield He concluded that the scenes on the floor of the cutting room from two separate episodes of the demonstration on the subject of the case concerned a continuing prosecution against the Trump family and the Trump organization.

“I think it’s very relevant,” Schofield said of the unprotected jetsam, directing lawyers for plaintiffs in the class action to meet with the MGM’s legal department to create a cost-effective and mutually acceptable way to revise the video. .

“It seems appropriate for the films to be available,” the judge added.

The plaintiffs, represented by Jane Doe on behalf of a possible class, to claim the 45th President and three of his adult children –Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump– were sent for a faulty pyramid scheme that made false promises about the potential business income that would result, leaving it high and dry. All the while, and hidden from those who bought into the program, the trump cards actually received payments to promote the failed business.

Some of these performances were apparently made during episodes of The Celebrity Apprentice and the ventilated videos from the program are already evidence of part of the long-running legal battle for the multilevel marketing company known as ACN Opportunity, LLC.

The plaintiff’s attorney claimed that the release of the secret films “would shed light on the degree of control (the Trump family) exercised ACN’s presentation at the show” and would also explain “the extent of ACN’s (and) defendants’ diligence.” defendants “, according to law360.

The MGM official responded by hitting the expected cost, saying: “(the chances are that somewhere in this very large straw there is a needle of evidence that would be somewhat useful to the plaintiffs, it is infinitesimal and entirely speculative”.

However, Judge Schofield clearly disagreed.

The reference to the court’s decision in favor of the defendants was a representation by their legal team that they would bear the cost of the search through the MGM files for the uninterrupted material. Sophiefield said any apparent weights are “too much”.

Law and crime had previously been mentioned in a separate decision in the case. On Thursday, Schofield spoke out directly against the Trump family and the Trump administration, demanding that fraudulent trade practices be taken against them through secret arbitration.

The applicant’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan welcomed both decisions.

“In view of last night and today’s decisions, the Court has removed some of the obstacles that defendants and third parties continue to create in the appropriate disclosure in this case,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to continuing to gather evidence to offer justice to our brave clients and thousands more like those who have been deceived by the trump cards.”

In particular, these are probably not the same movies that Hashtag resistance types have itchy to get their hands on for several years. These tapes are rumored to contain entries from President Trump making racist comments.

(image via Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images)