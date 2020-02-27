Judge refuses to let Assange leave safe dock in court

LONDON [AP] —A British judge moved WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from a glass-enclosed dock on Thursday and met his lawyer during a London court hearing on whether he should be handed over to the United States. Refused to sit with him.

Mr. Assange alleged that he had difficulty listening and focusing during the first four days of the hearing at the high security wool witch crown court in London. He also said that he could not easily communicate with his legal team from the secure defendant’s dock behind the court.

His lawyer described Assange as a “vulnerable person” suffering from depression. However, District Judge Vanessa Bareitzer, who is in charge of the handover hearing, denied the request for another seating plan.

“I was not informed about certain aspects of your condition that require you to leave the dock and sit with your legal team,” she said.

Assange, 48, has been investigated in the United States for espionage for leaking confidential documents 10 years ago. U.S. prosecutors conspired with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break passwords, hack into Pentagon computers, and connect with hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables about the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. Accuses of releasing military files.

Mr. Assange claims that he was acting as a journalist eligible for the First Amendment. His lawyer has asserted the United States’ claims of political motive and abuse of power in espionage and computer misuse.

His handover hearing will resume on May 18 and the parties will provide evidence to support the case. If convicted in the United States, he will face up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been housed in Bell Marsh Prison in London since April 2019, when he was expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. He was released on bail and evacuated to an embassy seven years ago to avoid being sent to Sweden on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Technology Headline