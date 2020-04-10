Judge refuses to release vulnerable Cook County Prison inmates and orders coronavirus test

A federal judge denied a request to release medically vulnerable inmates at Cook County Prison in Chicago on Thursday, but ordered authorities to strengthen coronavirus testing and sanitation protocols for detainees. The facility has one of the largest outbreaks in the country.

Last week, lawyers of two detainees with a medical history filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The lawsuit defends Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and seeks to improve conditions on the premises and release or transfer all medically vulnerable inmates on the premises.

In a opinion on page 37, Judge Matthew Kennelly acknowledged that the plaintiff did not pass all legal options at the state level for the release of inmates. However, Kennelly ordered Dart to promptly test all inmates who had shown symptoms of the virus or contacted those who tested positive.

The judge ordered Dart to enforce the social distance of new detainees and to suspend the use of bullpen, an area where he was severely confined, to reduce the risk of proliferation .

A sheriff’s office said in a statement on Thursday, “Much of what the court is demanding today is going well, sometimes for weeks and sometimes for months.”

More than 400 confirmed cases of the virus have been linked to prisons. As of Thursday, 276 detainees and 172 sheriff office personnel have tested positive. One prisoner died after being infected with the virus.

“Public health in prisons is not a new problem,” said Alexa Van Brandt, director of the clinic at the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University, one of the accused groups. “Everyone who has spent time there is clear that the measures that currently exist are not enough to protect people. Certainly, they are not enough to comply with the CDC guidance.”

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office calls the lawsuit “headline exploration,” and it is unnecessarily expensive for front-line executives and medical staff to save lives 24 hours a day during this crisis. He added that it would be a distracting distraction.

Last month, an emergency bond review was conducted in Cook County to address the pandemic. According to the Cook County Attorney’s Office, the process has brought more than 1,500 cases before the judge. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the population has decreased by 22% since March 9. Currently, there are nearly 4,500 prisoners, and facilities are at a record low.

CBS News recently spoke to three employees and two former prisoners on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. They argued that tensions had increased after authorities announced the first confirmed case on the premises and criticized prisons’ initial response to the outbreak.

Last month, a 500-bed quarantine facility was constructed to accommodate inmates in bed. The sheriff’s office has denied claims for insufficient cleaning and sanitation protocols in the past. The firm said in a statement on Thursday, “Judges acknowledged the many unique and aggressive efforts the office made to identify and assist those who caught the virus and to limit its spread. Thank you. ”

Sheriff Dart has until Monday, April 13, 4:00 pm. Local time to present a report on how his office intends to comply with the order. A status hearing is scheduled for phone next Tuesday.

“This is the result of everyone on the ground moving forward,” added Van Brandt. “This is just the first step, and we are aware that people are still at risk of illness and death in prisons and are evaluating the next steps on what to do about it. ”

