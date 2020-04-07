Judge Rinder crushed Noel Fielding Celebrity Bake Off

Judge Rinder revealed that he hardly crushes Noel Fielding (photo: Rex / Getty)

Judge Rinder revealed that he fell in love with Noel Fielding while filming The Great Star Power – and honestly, who can blame him?

The ITV star, whose real name is Robert, entered the Bake Off tent to shoot a special movie Stand Up For Cancer along with other celebrities, including Carol Vorderman and Kelly Brook.

But it looks like the legal eagle only had eyes for one special person – comedian Mighty Boosh, Noel.

In an interview with The Sun, Robert explained: “I love Noel. Actually, there is a moment when he came to me and said that I smell and look great, which I can not lie, I really enjoyed.

“But then he said I smelled like a bubble bath from the 80s, so I was a little worried that I smelled like Matey.”

Romance in the iconic baking tent – who would have thought!

Robert will perform tonight in a special Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off – and also reveal that he is happy to have shot this episode before the world coronavirus pandemic, because it would make it very difficult to reconcile Paul Hollywood with social distance.

The judge will take part in another special Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off broadcast this evening (Photo: Channel 4)

“I’m not going to say what kind of shock I got (from Paul),” he teased. “But I definitely have to touch him.

“I’m glad I have to do it before social distance, that’s all I can say.”

Don’t spoil it too much for us, Judge …

More: The Great British Bake Off



Fans who will come to the special offer tonight will also have high expectations for the high stakes drama because youTuber Joe Sugg fainted in the middle of a challenge last week.

Let’s not forget about the body of Alex Jones running The One Show …

This series of the series will be the last of Sandi Toksvig, before being replaced by little British comedian Matt Lucas – who revealed that he got a new job thanks to Noel’s prophetic dream … ghostly.

Celebrity Bake Off will be broadcast on Tuesday at 20:00 on Channel 4.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Tiger King Season 2 ordered by Investigation Discovery “will reveal secrets that only Joe Exotic knows”

MORE: John Krasiński organizes an epic Hamilton cast Zoom meeting for a young fan