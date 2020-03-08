Judge Steve Javie’s Apologist Believes Harassment Techniques Have Stopped Fighting in the NBA – Info News

% MINIFYHTML36dda71512f8e51e7c17fe58c65cfd9911%

Steve Javie doesn’t have much in common with the average NBA viewer.

Love the rules. Love the judges. He does not love players who display emotion in rivalry games.

Javie, the ABC television analyst, has been an NBA judge for 25 years, so it’s not surprising that he usually joins officials in controversial decisions. However, his strokes during Sunday’s Lakers-Clippers game were a step beyond his usual contribution and earned the contempt of color commentator Jeff Van Gundy as well as home fans.

Javie said a series of controversial technical errors in the competition were justified and that there was no place to harass any type in the game. He then said strict harassment surveillance had led to a decrease in fighting, a bold take with no evidence offered to support it.

M M MUCH: Why Can the Nets Kenny Atkinson?

Here is the technical fault that caused the most reaction because it was unnecessary, but which Javie defended:

Javie was criticized on social media for his bias towards arbitration. Apparently, few people enjoy observing the Dwight Schrute-esque law and order in their throats.

I’m sorry, but Steve Javie comes here with propaganda stating that there are no more quarrels in the NBA because they escaped harassment. Get out of here.

– Yaya Dubin (@ JADubin5) March 8, 2020

The lack of quick activation techniques, by the way, did little to quench the intensity of the game. They simply provided an arbitrary trouble for an otherwise entertaining affair and round trip.