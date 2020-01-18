Judges to think about unfaithful voters before the 2020 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court announced on Friday that before the 2020 election, it will decide whether the presidential election should support the referendum winner in their country or choose someone else.

Advocates of the judicial intervention say that in a time of intense political polarization and the prospect of sheer scope in presidential elections, the issue desperately needs to be resolved, even though so-called treacherous voters have been a footnote in American history.

The judges will hear arguments in April and should make a decision by the end of June.

Approximately 30 states require presidential voters to vote for the referendum winner, and voters almost always do so anyway. According to the constitution, the country elects the president indirectly, with voters voting for those who actually vote for the electoral college for the president. It takes 270 votes to win.

The case arises from the 2016 presidential election. Three Hillary Clinton voters in Washington State and one in Colorado declined to vote for her, even though she won the referendum in both states. In this way, they hoped to persuade enough Trump election-winning countries to choose another and deny Trump the presidency.

The Denver federal appeals court ruled that voters can vote how they want and rejected arguments that they had to choose the referendum winner. In Washington, the state’s Supreme Court upheld and denied their claims that the three voters would be fined $ 1,000.

There were a total of 10 treacherous voters in 2016, including a fourth in Washington, a Democratic voter in Hawaii, and two Republican voters in Texas. In addition, democratic voters were replaced in Maine and Minnesota who said they would not vote for Clinton.

When Colorado urged the Supreme Court to rule that states can ask voters to vote for the state winner, he urged the judges to rule the case over the next few months, “not in the heat of a tight presidential election” ,

While Washington’s three voters felt they should vote freely on their conscience, the court said the court should avoid the “dangerous possibility” of having to solve the problem after the 2020 vote.