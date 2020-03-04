judo-winner-who-fled-iran-gets-new-olympic-nationality

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The previous environment champion in judo who fled Iran very last yr in a dispute over competing towards Israelis has been cleared to depict a new nation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Saeid Mollaei’s adjust of nationality to Mongolia from refugee standing was accepted Tuesday by the Global Olympic Committee.

Mollaei’s switch did not require permission from Iranian Olympic officers, IOC spokesman Mark Adams reported.

The 2018 globe winner went into hiding in Germany right after defying Iranian team orders to eliminate deliberately all through the defense of his title. Mollaei claimed he was purchased to steer clear of going through a substantial-rated opponent from Israel.

Iran has not recognized Israel for more then 40 years and enforces a policy of boycotting competitions towards its athletes.

The Global Judo Federation suspended Iran’s national federation in Oct right until it acquired assurances to let its judokas acknowledge bouts with Israeli opponents.

The Iranian judo overall body has an April 8 appeal listening to versus the IJF at the Court of Arbitration for Activity.