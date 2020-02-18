[Juelz Santana Releases Initially New Track Due to the fact Getting Locked Up: “Sitting Up In The Jail Hoping Freedom Come”]

As noticed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper Juelz Santana is not permitting his current lawful crunch halt greatness. The hip-hop veteran has arrive by way of this 7 days with his new “23 & 1” one.
Significant Details: Santana strike up Instagram Tuesday to tease his very first launch given that finding put powering bars on a gun conviction last yr.
High-Crucial Details: In December 2019, Santana’s IG web site posted up a search at himself together with an additional inmate.
Wait around, There is More: A handful of weeks prior, Santana’s spouse Kimbella shared a prison pic of Juelz and disclosed he’s doing the job out daily.
Ahead of You Go: In September 2019, Dipset’s Jim Jones shared some thoughts on Santana remaining guiding bars on a gun possession conviction.