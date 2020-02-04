Juha Saarinen: Don’t be silent on ransomware attacks

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
23
Juha Saarinen: Don't be silent on ransomware attacks

COMMENT:

Ransomware is back in the news, and not in a good way. We are waiting to find out what the “cyber cybersecurity incident” led the multinational logistics company Toll Group to shut down an indefinite number of client systems and applications (UPDATE: Toll finally admitted that a ransomware attack was underway). the source of her persistent problems.)

Toll was asked if the security incident was in fact a ransomware attack, and he did not deny it.

Travelex finally figured out what everyone suspected was the case. Photo / Getty Images

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR