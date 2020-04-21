Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor and Ranvijay Singh join the real-life COVID-19 Warriors for a new song.

Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Ranvijay Singh and Archana Puran Singh came together for a song titled “Hum Ek Hai” with the goal of spreading positivity and unity in the midst of the COVID3P epidemic. Apart from a handful of celebrities, the song will also feature real-life heroes including police personnel, medical professionals and airlines professionals.

Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Ranveer Brar, Urvashi Dholkia, Pankhuri Awasthi, Sukhmani Sadna, Raees Khan, Sahir Sheikh and Rohit Roy are also part of the song coming out on Thursday.

This track is sung and composed by Vishwajit Ghosh and written by Mr. Sindhu.

“To come up with this song was just a thought that came and it was not possible to release it if all the actors participated collectively and contributed to spreading the positive message. We are all in the fight against COVID १ where the country can take more precautions as possible. Trying to do this song is just an attempt to bring a smile to people’s faces and motivate them, “said Ghosh.

“Credit goes to all the celebrities and real heroes like the police, airlines and medical professionals, leaving behind valuable time, trusting us and contributing to this video. Music helps us cope with many problems and I am convinced that this tune will unite us against this disaster. Helps to stand up and we will win, ”said co-creator Mausam Shah Said.

The Song Aviation and Hospitality Institute is an initiative of the Flash Institute, and created by Project Flage Entertainment.

