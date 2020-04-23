Juice mother WRLD runs a foundation for youth facing mental health issues

WRLD juice mother Carmela Wallace has announced the launch of a new charity to help young people with mental health issues.

Live Free 999, announced Wednesday (April 22nd), aims to help youth struggling with addiction, anxiety and depression. The Foundation will support programs that successfully address these issues and seek to normalize the conversation around these issues, especially in low-income communities. The organization will receive additional support from Class A and Interscope Records.

The Live Free 999 Foundation was created by Wallace to honor the inheritance of her son, real name Jared Higgins, who died last December at the age of 21 from an accidental overdose.

“The youth around the world were really touched by Jared’s music because he talked about the problems and situations in his music that so deeply resonated with them,” Ms Wallace said in a statement.

“I was aware of his struggles with addiction, anxiety and depression; we’ve had a lot of talk about his issues with these issues. I know he really wanted to free himself from the demons that tormented him. After his death, I decided that I would share his struggle with the world in order to help others.

“I want to help those who are harming by providing access to education, prevention and treatment of drugs and other forms of addiction. I hope Live Free 999 will help people, just like Jared’s music, and continue to touch lives for years to come.”

The Foundation’s official website can be found here.

The WRLD Juice played in their latest tour of Australia in November 2019, playing their last ever show a few weeks before dying. He has released two studio albums, 2018, “Goodbye & Good Riddance” and “Death Race for Love” 2018.

Following the official decision on the death of WRLD in January 2020, the rapper’s family and team thanked fans for their support, saying they would share “unreleased music and other projects” in the future.