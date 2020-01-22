Juice WRLD cause of death: Autopsy says rapper died of oxycodone, codeine overdose

An autopsy has determined that Juice WRLD died of an oxycodone and codeine overdose, Cook County medical research agency said Wednesday.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died early December 8, 2019 at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after a cardiac arrest at Midway Airport. He was 21.

Autopsy results were weeks in anticipation as researchers conducted additional tests. His death was decided by accident.

A police source told the Sun Times that a friend of Higgins told the authorities that the rapper had taken several Percocet pills before his death, possibly to hide them from local and federal police officers in Midway.

The Chicago police said officers were being called to the airport at 1:34 a.m. on December 8 to help the federal police with “a private jet that arrived at the airport with a large amount of drugs.” “

When the police arrived, they found the passengers of the plane at the airport with various pieces of luggage. A drug-sniffing dog from the Illinois State Police reported that drugs were in, and officers soon found 41 bags that were believed to contain marijuana and six bottles of suspicious liquid codeine. Authorities seized 70 pounds of marijuana.

According to the CPD, Juice WRLD suffered an attack during the search and a Homeland Security officer delivered a Narcan shot, often used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The rapper singer, born in Chicago and raised in Homewood, in the southern suburbs, graduated from the Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School in 2017 after gaining a reputation as a talented musician.