Juice Wrld’s music is released posthumously

Juice Wrld’s family plans to share his unpublished music.

The rapper, who died of oxycodone and codeine toxicity in December at the age of 21, has a large number of fans who his family and team recently thanked for their support.

A statement was posted on the rapper’s official Instagram account.

“You brought Juice closer to the whole world and when you listen to his music, watch his videos and share your stories about him, his memory stays alive forever,” the statement said. “We plan to honor Juice’s talents, spirit and love for his fans by sharing unpublished music and other projects that he is passionately developing.”

The late rapper is still being added to the music charts with new music.

He can be seen on Eminem’s new single “Godzilla”, which just hit number 3 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts.

The song appears on Eminem’s new album “Music to Be Murdered By”, which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

