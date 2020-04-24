Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Track ‘Right’ Druga Usage Details

Juice WRLDIt was his family who fell into a posthumous track from him, and the lyrics sadly learned of his death in the end.

The family of the late rapper fell “Right” Thursday night and the track focused on more detail about his heavy drug use and the state of his mental health. Juice WRLD is not one to control his mood, so it’s no surprise that the new song is particularly fierce.

His opening lyrics are proof Juice is more than ready to open: “I know the truth is hard to digest (yes). Five or six pills in my right hand (yes). Codeine is running on my nightstand.But all the damage.My concern about the size of a planet (oh). Graves on my skull in the long run. My heart on ice (whoa) … we can die tonight. Coughing, wasting, bleeding. “

Juice also spoke of the feeling that she drowned “my demons 10 feet under me. Breathe, breathe, but I can’t breathe. Excessive consumption of codeine, high speed … get one.” tablets for excitement, there’s a shift. “

This is not the first time Juice has appeared prophetically. In his 2018 track “Legend,” Juice has lyrics that include, “What are 27 clubs? We can’t make it to 21.”

TMZ tells the story … Juice WRLD died in early December at Chicago’s Midway Airport. As we first reported … the 21-year-old rapper died in a tragic overdose of oxygencodone. Witnesses said they saw him swallow a set of pills in an attempt to hide them from the links. He ended up suffering a fatal seizure.