[juicy-j-says-it’s-ultimately-time-w/-the-hustle-carries-on-announcement:-“i-turned-in-my-album-today”]

3 six Mafia’s Juicy J is gearing up to fall his fifth studio album. The Memphis legend has occur forward to announce his long-awaited most recent solo effort and hard work is gearing up to attain the masses.

Massive Info: On Thursday, Juicy announced his approaching The Hustle Proceeds album is formally on deck.

I TURNED IN MY ALBUM These days THE TITLE IS “THE HUSTLE CONTINUES” 🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 20, 2020

Large-Important Details: In spite of the big announcement, some admirers questioned the likelihood it would truly arrive out this yr.

been ready for that because 2015 lol, cant wait around — mike guzman (@guzzimane) February 20, 2020

Been waiting around on that THC LP since 2013 my male — Z Younk aka Woody Haze tha Shlubgod (@Z_Younk) February 20, 2020

Wait around, There is A lot more: Again in December 2019, Juicy issued an apology following late rapper Juice WLRD handed away from a drug overdose.

If I influenced anyone to do medicine I apologize — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 28, 2019

Right before You Go: J also not too long ago remembered late mate and Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday.