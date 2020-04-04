Julia Alvarez, Author Of ‘Afterlife’: NPR

Julia Alvarez wrote what she calls her first novel as “older.”

“It took me a while to sort out the process at this stage of my life,” she says. “And you know, what are the stories I can tell now, from the perspective and the insights I gained that are different. And you have to, you know, learn that.”

The author of beloved and sold-out novels for adults and children, including How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents and In the Time of Butterflies, she released her first adult novel in ten years and half.

It’s called Afterlife, and it’s about widows, surveillance, and opening hearts to “the others.”

Highlights

In real life you interrupt the plans – in life and in the novel

Unbelievable. And I was thinking a lot about it, because I read a couple of other recently published novels – and then I also thought about Afterlife, which I think in some ways the writers pick up on the Zeitgeist, which was somehow already certain. a sense of impending loss and doom, whether it’s environmental, with what we are seeing with climate change and the species that are losing. And besides, you know, the division we’re seeing, the gun violence, what’s happening at the borders, in this sense that there was so much that was falling apart, so much loss.

On what we owe each other – do you really have to put your oxygen mask on first?

Well … the thing we’re realizing, and never said, is that we need to share those oxygen masks. We would all go down together if we didn’t get together. I think it could be such an opportunity for all of us. You know, Wordsworth, in a poem he wrote later in his life, says “A deep sorrow humanized my soul.” And it is about losing my brother. But it is, you know – I think along that line, that this huge sadness, the deep sadness can humanize us and return the good people that we are. And at the same time, I’ve got to say this too, Scott, it feels weird to be talking about my novel, and somehow promoting it, at a time like this … it just doesn’t feel right, because as you know, it’s not business as usual.

About what you can do now

It’s always been something that reading is about – it’s about being together, apart. I thought a lot about, because that phrase was picked up and I thought, well, now that’s a definition of reading. And I think that what I’ve always felt about the books I loved, and what I want my readers to feel are accompanied. And he is ultimately the reason for turning to writing, to that deeper connection, and to that deeper sense of belonging.

As to how great works of literature may seem to presume

I go back to those works, because in a sense, it tells me that this has happened before. We can make it through. You know, this is Robert Frost’s country, and he has a wonderful poem, “Directive.” At the end of the poem, he says, “Here are your waters and your watering place. Drink and be whole again beyond confusion.” And he talks about, you know, looking for this little cup in the woods, this holy grail. But he talks about literature – literature I use in the broad sense. It does not just mean written stories. I want to tell oral stories. I mean music. I mean dance. All these people are looking for comfort. Here are your waters and your watering place. Drink and be whole again beyond confusion.

This story was edited for radio by Ed McNulty and Nuria Marquez Martinez, and adapted for the Web by Petra Mayer.