Julia Butters and Shahadi Joseph Wright Are Delightful at the Critics’s Choice Awards 2020 | 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Julia Butters, Noah Jupe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Thomasin McKenzie

Julia Butters looks so cute in her Armani look at the 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards Sunday January 12 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 10, went out for the show alongside other young Hollywood stars, including Jojo Rabbit. Thomasin McKenzie, Honey Boy’s Noah Skirt and the Lion King Shahadi Joseph Wright.

The four stars are in the running for the award for best young performer tonight and we can’t wait to see who wins the award!

Tune in to The CW at 7 p.m. EST tonight to attend the Critics’s Choice Awards, which feature some of the best movies and TV shows!

For information: Julia wore a personalized Emporio Armani look. Thomasin wore a Louis Vuitton dress. Noah suitable for Gucci. Shahadi wore a Tadashi Shoji dress with Hearts on Fire jewelry.

