Julia Marcell releases video for the new single The Odds

Alt.prog artist Julia Marcell, based in Germany, has released a video for her new single The Odds. The single is from her upcoming studio album Skull Echo, which will be released on March 27 through Long Branch Records. You can watch the video below.

“This song reflects on the incredible randomness of life, where we are at this specific moment and / or not at all in this world. It asks the listener to make it a little easier for himself and others, because why not?” Marcell tells Prog. “I wrote it with a loved one in mind, who once told me that they had few logical arguments for staying alive and every day they wondered if they should.

The upcoming Marcell’s album Skull Echo was recorded in Berlin with producer Michael Haves, drummer Thomas Fietz and bass player Thomsen Slowey Merkel. Usually electronically, the record has a huge, cinematic sound, sweeping pop melodies and futuristic production, but the subject is very intimate and emotional.

“Skull Echo is a story about time, perception and loneliness,” she says. “Over heads in which we are trapped, building our image of the world through our senses – full of uncertain information, selectively remembered and freely transformed. It is a story of longing for another person.”

The topics discussed on the album inspired Marcell, also a writer and film director, to write a script for a feature with the same title, which she is currently developing with film producer Natalia Grzegorzek from Koskino.

