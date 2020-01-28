Julia Roberts and Danny Moder had big fights for Leonardo DiCaprio?

To have Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder really get into a huge argument Leonardo Dicaprio? That is the ridiculous claim in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Both Roberts and her husband were photographed last week when they chatted with DiCaprio at Sean Penn’s 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles. Although the spouses are busy with the actor, women’s Day insists that Moder was largely ignored during the conversation. According to the sales outlet, this led to a “dispute” between Roberts and her husband.

“She seemed to be very enthusiastic about (DiCaprio),” says a so-called “viewer” of the magazine. “It was quite cumbersome to see Danny often let out of her cozy conversations. She gave Leo that bright smile all the time, while Danny looked like the third bike on Julia and Leo’s date night! “

Another alleged source claims that Roberts and Moder got into a violent argument as they drove home from the charity event. “At first Danny tried to address the issue gently, but as Julia often does, she ignored his concerns,” says the seemingly imaginary insider. “Danny hit a nerve and he complained about how she humiliated him when half of the US tabloids speculated that she would divorce him. I bet they slept in separate bedrooms that night. “Was this” source “hiding in the back seat of the couple’s car?

The tabloid article is total nonsense. For starters, there is a photo of Roberts and Moder both smiling as they chat with DiCaprio at the event. It is pretty clear that the cameraman was in no way excluded from the conversation. In addition, the spouses have known DiCaprio for years and even sat with him at Penn’s previous gala. Roberts and Moder just met the actor at a charity event. The tabloid drama is a total invention.

People magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than Women’s Day, reported that Roberts and Moder were “sweetly inseparable” during their CORE benefit night. The publication shared more photos of the couple, who made themselves comfortable throughout the evening.

This would not be the first time that Women’s Day has fought a wrong struggle between spouses of 17 years. Already in September Gossip Cop The tabloid was blown up for falsely claiming that Roberts and Moder argued at a Rolling Stones concert. There were tapes of the two at the concert to refute this fake article.

This isn’t the outlet’s first story, either, in which a male film star plays between Roberts and her husband. In December 2018, the magazine printed an absurd report about Roberts who left her husband for Brad Pitt. The tabloid knows nothing about the actress’s marriage or her relationships with other celebrities.