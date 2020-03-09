Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton to participate in the ‘Gaslit’ series

Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton have all signed on to star in a TV series based on a “Gaslit” podcast.

The series will adapt Slate’s Watergate audio series entitled ‘Slow Burn’ – a modern Watergate modification, focusing on unexpected stories and forgotten characters from the scandal, from Nixon’s subordinates to the endless zealots who help and violate the crimes, to the tragic. whistleblowers that would have ended up dismantling the whole enterprise.

Roberts will play Martha Mitchell, a Arkansan social celebrity and the girlfriend of Attorney General Richard Nixon and most trusted trustee John Mitchell. He is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate.

Hammer will play John Dean, the young White House lawyer torn between his ambition and his struggle with himself to lie to protect the President.

Edgerton will play G. Gordon Liddy, leader of Nixon’s “Plumbers” unit in charge of picking up embarrassing leaks following the Pentagon Papers.

Edgerton and his brother Nash will direct, Mr. Robbie Pickering, Mr. Robot, will serve as showrunner on the show. He also has executive produce alongside Esmail and Chad Hamilton.

Roberts was last seen in the TV series “Homecoming,” as the feature “Ben is Back.” His upcoming projects include “Little Bee” thriller.

Edgerton has had a busy year with “Red Sparrow”, “Boy Erased” and Netflix “The King” with Timothee Chalamet. His upcoming projects include “Green Knight” and the TV series “The Underground Railroad.”

Hammer last saw her in “On the Basis of Sex” and “Wounds,” her future projects saw her in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” Ben Wheatley’s “Rebecca” and “Next Next Wins.” “says Taika Waititi.